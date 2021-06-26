Chances to complete Vienna talks in 7th round to be high

In a tweet on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Chances to complete the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA successfully during the seventh round seem to be high but you never know for sure in advance."

"The negotiators aim at fulfilling their tasks without delay. However, the quality of an outcome document comes first," he added.

Regarding the expired technical memorandum of understanding between Iran and the Agency, he also in another tweet wrote, "The #IAEA hasn’t yet received a confirmation from #Iran that temporary understandings on verification will continue to work."

"Hopefully the positive answer will follow soon. It would allow to avoid uncertainties which can have unjustifiable long- lasting negative effects."

The start date for the seventh round of talks in Vienna has not yet been announced, but Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Friday morning, "My instinct tells me that the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA will resume next week, i.e. no later than July 4 or-most probably- earlier. This is not for sure but highly likely. Let’s see."

The Russian diplomat expressed optimism about the possibility of concluding the seventh round of talks as US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley said that the new US administration is not going to lift all of the sanctions that the Trump administration imposed on Iran.

While the Iranian side has explicitly stated that the only acceptable result of the Vienna talks is the lifting of all US sanctions and its verification by Iran and then Tehran will return to its full obligations under the JCPOA.

