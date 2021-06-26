Iran will not negotiate forever: FM spokesman

"Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most active party in Vienna, proposing most drafts," Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said in post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The spokesman added by saying that Iranians "Still believe a deal is possible if the US decides to abandon Trump's failed legacy."

Khatibzadeh's went on to warn Washington no to kill time and agree to lift all the sanctions against Tehran by stressing that "Iran will not negotiate forever."

A recent research done by the Iranian parliament's Research Center (IPRC) found that the US is placing obstacles in the way of removing sanctions on the Islamic Republic as the Vienna talks between Iran and the P 4+1 were continuing.

