  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2021, 8:49 PM

Russian envoy expects agreement on JCPOA revival on July 15

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The Russian envoy to Vienna talks on reviving Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA said Sat. that he expects the talks will reach an agreement on July 15, which is the 6th anniversary of signing the deal.

The Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov who represents his country in the talks between Iran and the P4+1 JCPOA talks on reviving the  Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday that he hopes the talks will conclude on July 15, which is the 6th anniversary of signing the accord.

It is worth noting that after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA in May 2018, Iran began reducing its commitments as per the provisions of the deal while it has announced it would reverse course and return to full abidance by the deal if the US lifts all sanctions and returns to the accord. For that, Tehran is engaged in talks with the remaining signatories to the deal known as the P4+1 in a bid to salvage the deal by the US full return to it after full sanctions removal. The current US administration has vowed it would return but it has not fulfilled its promises yet.

The Vienna talks began early this spring and as many as six rounds of them have already been held without concluding an agreement so far.

