Iran’s deputy FM Araghchi meets with IAEA chief in Vienna

After the JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi at Austrian capital Vienna on Tue.

As headed by Secretary-General of the European Union External Action Service Helga Schmid, the JCPOA Joint Commission was held today in the presence of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and representatives of countries including France, Germany, UK, China, and Russia in the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday.

MA/5013534