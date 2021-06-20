Russia, EU coordinator meet on JCPOA in Vienna

"Met today with the #EU Coordinator at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA Mr. Enrique Mora," he tweeted.

"We discussed the current situation as well as the most sensitive issues which remain on the agenda and need to be resolved."

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said on Sun. that the parties will return to the capitals not only for further consultation but also for decision-making.

"Today is the last day of the sixth round of negotiations, and we have gone through very intense days," said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the eve of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Sunday.

"We are now in a situation that we think almost all the agreement documents are ready," he added. "Of the main issues that remained disputed, some have been resolved and some remain, but it has taken on a very precise form and it is quite clear what the dimensions of these disputes are."

