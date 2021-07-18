US, UK must not link poisoners' exchange with JCPOA

"We're in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital", the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said in his Twitter account.

"Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration. This is what every democracy demands", Abbas Araghchi said.

"US & UK need to understand this and stop linking a humanitarian exchange—ready to be implemented—with the JCPOA", the head of Iran's negotiating team in Vienna talks also noted.

"Keeping such an exchange hostage to political aims achieves neither", the senior diplomat said and added, "TEN PRISONERS on all sides may be released TOMORROW if US&UK fulfill their part of the deal."

On Sunday morning, Robert Malley, the US Special Envoy for Iran affairs tweeted a statement in reaction to Arachchi's remarks.

"These comments are an outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse on a potential mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA. We stand ready to return to Vienna to complete work on a mutual return to the JCPOA once Iran made the necessary decisions", the statement claimed.

