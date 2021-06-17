Negotiations closer to agreement than ever before: Araghchi

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is still alive thanks to Iran’s cooperation with the remaining parties to the deal.

“We have made good and tangible progress on various issues in Vienna talks, he said regarding the negotiation process, adding, "We believe that we are closer to an agreement than ever before, but there are still some fundamental and key issues that need to be negotiated.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to Iran Presidential Election and stated that this election has no effect on the negotiation process and the negotiating team will continue to negotiate regardless of domestic policy.

Head of Iranian delegation in Vienna talks emphasized that Iranian delegation will accept an agreement if it reaches a good agreement with the other parties, but otherwise there will be no agreement with either the current government or future government.

The 6th round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Saturday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China and UK).

The meeting was headed by Deputy Secretary-General of European Union (EU) Foreign Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

It should be noted that the 5th round of the Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna from May 25 to June 2.

MA/FNA14000327000570