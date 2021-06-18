Israeli fighter jets bomb northern Gaza Strip

Palestinian-based ‘Shahab’ news agency and Israeli TV Channel 13 reported that attacks have been conducted on the northern Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime first fired two missiles at one of the places belonging to the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, in the town of ‘Beit Lahia’, northern Gaza Strip and then, the Zionist regime’s fighter jets continued to bomb the area, Shahab news agency reported.

Minutes later, the Shahab news agency reported that Israeli fighter jets bombed an area near Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

After the attacks, news sources reported the sound of an explosion in the south of "Ashkelon" in the occupied lands and territories. The Zionist newspaper ‘Haaretz’ reports that alarm sirens have been sounded in towns near Gaza in occupied territories.

According to the report on Tuesday, after sending incendiary balloons in protest of the provocative ‘Flag March” in the occupied lands and territories, 30 fires broke out in the towns around Gaza Strip, so that the fire in the town of "Niram" engulfed a thousand square meters of land.

The 12-day clash between the Zionist regime and the Palestinian Resistance groups began on Monday, May 10, after the end of the deadline given by Palestinian Resistance groups to Tel Aviv over the need to end the attacks in occupied lands and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MA/FNA14000328000012