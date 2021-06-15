  1. Politics
Zionists’ flag march kicks off in occupied territories

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Zionist settlers began a provocative ‘Flag March’ in the occupied lands and territories on Tuesday.

News sources reported that hundreds of Zionist settlers gathered on ‘Al-Anbia’ Street to attend a provocative Flag March in the occupied lands and territories.

Palestinians also staged demonstrations in Bethlehem and Gaza Strip in their protest to the March.

Zionist media outlets reported that the route of flights and landing venue of the Zionist regime's planes at Ben Gurion Airport changed concurrent with the organizing ‘Flag March’ in the occupied lands.

Meanwhile, news sources recently announced that clashes erupted between Palestinians and occupying forces of the Zionist regime near the entrance to Bethlehem.

Eyewitnesses also said that the occupying forces of the Zionist regime attacked the people who were carrying the Palestinian flag in Bab al-Amoud in al-Quds.

