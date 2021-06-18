Palestinians stage extensive demos at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian people demonstrated extensively in Al-Aqsa Mosque after performing Friday prayers. These demonstrations were held in protest of Zionists' insult to the holy site of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

According to the report, Palestinians participating in the demonstrations chanted slogans against Zionists and demanded an end to their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities.

Following the demonstrations, the Zionist regime, which has been armed to teeth, brutally attacked Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque. They used tear gas against Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy clashes erupted between Zionist military forces and Palestinian civilians at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Zionists detained a number of Palestinians without any charge.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 10 Palestinians have been seriously injured so far in clashes between Palestinians and Zionists in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while that Zionists raided the West Bank on Friday morning and detained a number of Palestinians.

