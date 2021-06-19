UN shows green light to Zionists for crimes against children

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a statement on Sat. expressed its disgust of not designation of Zionist regime in its blacklist issued, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Hamas blamed UN Secretary-General António Guterres for giving a green light to the Zionist regime in committing crimes against the oppressed Palestinian children, the report added.

The latest crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians were the martyrdom of 66 children in Gaza in its recent attack on the occupied lands and territories, Hamas announced.

In addition, killing of innocent Palestinian children and the heinous actions of Zionist regime in the West Bank against children are alone enough to put this regime on the blacklist.

The Hamas movement considers the position adopted by the UN Secretary General as a green light given to the Zionist regime for continuation of its crimes and violation of international law.

