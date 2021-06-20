3 injured in explosion at Serbian ammunition plant (+VIDEO)

Police blocked access to the factory and ambulances and firefighters were seen nearby, a Reuters reporter at the site said, adding there was a smell of explosives in the air but no fire could be seen, Reuters reported.

The mayor of Cacak ordered the evacuation of people living near the factory, RTS reported. The three injured workers were hospitalised.

"There was a huge blast, and the house shook under us and then we saw a huge mushroom cloud," said a man who lives near the factory and identified himself as Milorad, 60. He said he did not want to evacuate.

The investigation was underway, the authorities said.

This is the second explosion this month at the Sloboda plant, which produces home appliances as well as artillery ammunition, propellants and explosives. No one was hurt in the previous blast, which occurred at the plant's warehouse.

A similar blast in 2003 killed three Sloboda workers, while one in 2010 also caused no casualties.

ZZ/PR