Hamas urges intensified confrontation with Zionists

A senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Fathi Hamadeh emphasized the need for confronting Zionist regime in their atrocities against the Palestinians, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

He said, “We call on the Palestinian youth living in Al-Quds to intensify their clashes with the criminal Zionist enemy and fight them in all parts of the city, so that the enemy knows that “Battle of Sword of Quds” will continue until the end of the Zionist regime's aggression and crimes against Al-Quds and its inhabitants.”

Hamadeh strongly warned against continuation of Israeli aggression against residents of Al-Quds, especially in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

He added that crimes of Zionists’ settlers against Palestinians not only would not weaken the determination of Palestinian people, but also make them more committed to their rights and pave the way for a nationwide intifada against the occupiers.4

In the end, senior member of Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement praised residents of the West Bank city of Nablus who have stood up against Zionist occupiers in recent days and fought against them heroically.

