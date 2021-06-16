Israel breaks ceasefire by launching airstrikes on Gaza

The Israeli regime has launched a fresh round of airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, the first such attack since the end of the 11-day onslaught by the occupying entity on the coastal enclave last month.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency said Israeli warplanes early on Wednesday bombed with several missiles a site in Khan Yunis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip, and another site south of Gaza City, PressTV reported.

Media reports said the bombing only caused material damage in the targeted areas and left no casualties.

Palestine’s Shehab news agency said the site in Khan Yunis was a military compound in Ma’an area that belonged to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Tel Aviv claimed that the airstrikes were conducted after the launching of incendiary balloons by Palestinian resistance groups towards the illegal Israeli settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip was a “failed attempt” to stop Palestinian people's solidarity with the occupied Jerusalem-al-Quds, and to cover up the unprecedented state of confusion for the Zionist regime in organizing the so-called "march of the flags."

On Tuesday, Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting against the march by far-right Israeli settlers commemorating the regime’s seizure and subsequent occupation of East Jerusalem al-Quds in 1967.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 33 people were injured during the clashes.

Meanwhile, at least six Palestinians were arrested by Israeli soldiers, while scores more were attacked and evicted from the Damascus Gate, the main entry to the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance Movements in the Gaza Strip had warned they would respond firmly to any provocative acts and the Israeli so-called “march of the flags.”

Separately, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had sounded the alarm about dangerous repercussions of the Israeli event.

The Wednesday’s airstrikes were the first major flare-up between the Israeli regime and Palestinian resistance groups since an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of heavy fighting that claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

