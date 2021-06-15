Iran flights from/to Pakistan, France resume: spokesman

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization spokesman said that France and Pakistan have been removed from the list of blacklisted countries based on decisions by the Ministry of Health as the Covid-19 related restrictions ease.

He said that the travelers from France need to present a valid certificate that they have received both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, adding "From today, flights from/to France and Pakistan have resumed."

The spokesman stated that there are currently flight restrictions on 39 countries, adding that travelers from blacklisted countries are required to take the test again in Iran and meet the guidelines of the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He said India, Botswana, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Iraq, Estonia, Ireland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Slovakia, South Africa, and Zambia were on the travel ban list which have recorded high cases with UK variant of Covid-19.

Zibakhsh added that France, Pakistan, Albania, Andorra, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Egypt, Ecuador, Hungary, Jordan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Palestine, Saint Lucia, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovenia, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates are on the list of high-risk countries.

The spokesman noted that travelers need to carry with them negative PCR test results which are taken in the past 96 hours in their origin country and retaking the test after entering the country for travelers aged above 8 in high-risk countries.

He also said that travel to other countries is conditioned on providing a negative PCR test which are taken in the past 96 hours in their origin country and going under syndromic care after entering the country and retaking the test if necessary.

According to him, PCR results would be accepted if the tests are taken in laboratories approved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in the countries of origin.

KI/5235386