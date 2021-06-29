Hong Kong bars passenger flights from Britain over

The move - which the government said will become into effect from this Thursday (1 July) - aims to curb the spread of the Delta COVID variant, first identified in India, Sky News reported.

It said in a statement the ban is due to "the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread Delta variant virus strain there, coupled with a number of cases with L452R mutant virus strains detected by tests from people arriving from the UK".

It means anyone who has been in Britain for more than two hours will be restricted from entering Hong Kong.

Parents in Hong Kong with children in Britain reacted with shock and said they had paid large sums to comply with COVID testing rules, but their children would now be stranded.

So far there have been 111,157 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the UK - 95% of all new COVID cases, according to the latest Public Health England figures.

HJ/PR