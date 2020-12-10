  1. Economy
Iranian airline resumes Tehran-Ankara flights: ICAO

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thu. revealed the issuance of flight license for Iran’s National Flag Carrier (IranAir) to resume Tehran-Ankara flight amid the pandemic.

Following the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19, air travels reduced significantly throughout the world, ICAO added.

Now, with the reduction of restrictions imposed on countries to battle COVID-19, IranAir, which had suspended its flight to Ankara due to coronavirus, will resume a weekly flight en route Tehran-Ankara and vice versa with consulting and receiving the license from the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The flight will be resumed by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines between the two countries.

