Consultations underway to bring intl. airliners back to Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Head Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh said Sunday that consultations are underway to bring back international airliners to Iran amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Dehghani-Zanganeh told Iranian state TV on Sunday that Lufthansa is the only European airliner that is still carrying out flights to and from Iran.

He said that the Iranian authorities are consulting to increase bring back the flights of European airlines.

The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization also noted that the consultations have borne fruit so far and the Austrian Airlines will resume flights to Iran from July 17.

The Iranian official also pointed out that the Turkish airliner is still operating in Iran, but, he said that tourist tours to Turkey are still banned in line with the guidlines of the National Task Froce for Fighting Coronavirus.

Kamal Iranidoost
