Jun 30, 2021, 7:44 PM

Syria calls for joint aviation cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – In a meeting with the Head of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Syrian officials called for joint aviation cooperation with Iran.

Officials of the Syrian National Aviation Organization met and held talks with Touraj Dehqani Zangeneh on wed.

In this meeting, they called for joint technical and educational cooperation in the aviation industry with Iran.

The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, for its part, announced its readiness for technical and educational cooperation in the field of training of controllers, technical and operational personnel, as well as technical tests of Syrian aircraft and transfer of experience in establishing monitoring structures between the two countries.

