Army Aviation self-sufficient in making modern chopper parts

During a visit to assess the combat readiness, equipment, and operational capabilities of the first combat aviation base in Kermanshah, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force stated that Iran Army Aviation of the Ground Forces has brought honor to the Army and holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Iran.

He continued that although the enemy has come to war with Iran with all its might, they could not make the slightest aggression against the sacred soil of the country.

Brigadier General Heydari continued that the Ground Forces of Army Aviation have achieved remarkable progress in various fields, such as attaining self-sufficiency in producing modern equipment and repairing various types of helicopter machinery.

