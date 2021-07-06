  1. Iran
Covid-19: 16,080 new cases, 146 deaths in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 16,080 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 146 ones have lost their lives.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,733 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,286,923.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 146 people since Monday, bringing the death toll to 85,095.

More than 2.9 million patients have recovered while some 3,296 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.49 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 6.51 million.

