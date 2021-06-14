Islamic Jihad Movement warns flag march 'dangerous' move

The following is the text of the statement issued by the Islamic Jihad Movement:

In defense of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian nation will act in a united front against the Zionist regime and they are ready for fully-fledged confrontation against the Zionist regime.

The aggression of the occupying army of the Zionist regime has been intensified, and this is in line with the plans such as Israeli settlement, Judaization, and ethnic cleansing against the inhabitants of occupied territories of Palestine.

The so-called flag march, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, is provocative and dangerous, harming our sanctities, and is an act of aggression against Arabs and Muslims.

We call on the Palestinians in the 1948 Occupied Territories, West Bank, and Al-Quds to hold rallies in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we also call on the residents of Al-Quds to hold sit-ins and strikes in the Bab al-Amoud and Sheikh Jarrah and Batan al-Hawi neighborhoods.

