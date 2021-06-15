Resist. groups urge Palestinians to stand against flag march

The groups stressed that they would not remain silent towards any probable aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and that they were ready to respond.

As reported, on the threshold of the flag march, a number of Zionist settlers attacked and desecrated the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the green light of the Israeli regime military.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement named the flag march as a provocative and dangerous measure and an act of aggression against Arabs and Muslims, noting that in defense of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian nation will act in a united front against the Zionist regime.

The aggression of the occupying army of the Zionist regime has been intensified, and this is in line with the plans such as Israeli settlement, Judaization, and ethnic cleansing against the inhabitants of occupied territories of Palestine, the movement added.

The so-called flag march, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, is provocative and dangerous, harming our sanctities, and is an act of aggression against Arabs and Muslims.

We call on the Palestinians in the 1948 Occupied Territories, West Bank, and Al-Quds to hold rallies in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we also call on the residents of Al-Quds to hold sit-ins and strikes in the Bab al-Amoud and Sheikh Jarrah and Batan al-Hawi neighborhoods.

