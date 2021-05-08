Zionist regime to pay heavy price for aggression on Al-Quds

Musa Abu Marzouq reiterated that Zionist regime would pay a heavy price for its aggression on Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque and attack against Palestinian worshipers.

In his reaction to the hostile actions of Zionists in the occupied lands and territories and their attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Abu Marzouq said, “We are able to stop Zionists in this way and impose new equations in the fight against this regime.”

He called on all Palestinians in the West Bank and the occupied lands and territories to confront the Zionists and go towards Al-Aqsa Mosque to defend it, Palestine Al-Yawm reported.

Abu Marzouq also urged people of Gaza Strip to show solidarity with the people of Al-Quds with all possible solutions and to mobilize and prepare for a great confrontation with the occupiers.

Silence of Islamic and Arab countries will make the Zionist regime more arrogant and intensify the crimes against the Palestinian people and first Qibla of Muslims, he criticized.

Abu Marzouq called on Islamic and Arab countries to unite against the Zionist regime and its crimes in Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

