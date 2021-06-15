Iron Dome batteries deployed near Quds ahead of march

Palestinian media have been cited by Times of Israel as reporting that ahead of the scheduled Flag March in holy Quds later this afternoon, the Israel regime military has deployed Iron Dome missile defense batteries near the holy city.

Meanwhile, Israel regime is reported to have raised its level of alert ahead of flag march as Palestinian groups vow response to 'any attempts to attack Al-Aqsa' and international mediators work to prevent escalation.

Furthermore, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland has warned that the Zionist settlers' march through Holy Quds could re-ignite another round of confrontation between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli regime.

KI/PR