Islamic Ummah urged to stand by inhabitants of al-Quds

Member of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Mohammed Al-Hindi called for the support of the Islamic Ummah for the Palestinians living in the occupied lands and territories as well as in Sheikh Jarrah district against the crimes of the Zionist regime.

Al-Hindi strongly condemned the crimes and atrocities of the Zionist regime against Palestinians living in the occupied lands and territories, Palestine Al-Yawm reported.

According to the report, he reminded that all Palestinians must mobilize to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque until 28th day of holy month of Ramadan, adding, “We also ask children of the Islamic Ummah to stand up to support Palestinian people living in Al-Quds.”

It is the duty of the Islamic Ummah to use all its means against the Zionist regime's aggression against Palestinian people, especially in the occupied lands and Sheikh Jarrah district, he emphasized.

It should be noted that more than 200 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Zionist military forces during last night's clashes in the occupied lands and territories. Most of these people were injured in Bab al-Amoud, Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods.

