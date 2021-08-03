Zionists seeking to approve major settlement plan in Al-Quds

The Zionist regime is seeking to approve a major settlement plan in Al-Quds. The Plan will include construction of 9,000 new residential units for Zionists. Once this Plan is implemented, Palestinian-dwelling lands will be separated from one another, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

The decision to approve the Plan comes before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit to the United States to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House, the report added.

This is while the mentioned settlement plan had been ceased during former Israeli Prime Minister's tenure. Earlier, Bennett's cabinet promised Israeli settlers that they would be granted a new settlement permit every three months. Permits will be issued for illegal construction in West Bank and Al-Quds.

It should be noted that settlement in the occupied lands and territories have been expanded more since Naftali Bennett came to power in July.

