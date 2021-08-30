Zionist regime expanding settlements in West Bank

The series of hostile actions of Zionist regime against Palestinians continue in order to expand settlements in the occupied lands and territories continues, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist regime’s officials have started constructing new units for settlers in western part of “Jenin” in continuation of policy of expanding settlements in the West Bank.

Earlier, Israeli officials had approved a plan to expand settlements in occupied lands and territories.

Accordingly, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's cabinet promised Israeli settlers that they would be given a new settlement permit every three months. Permits will be issued for illegal construction in the West Bank and occupied lands and territories.

