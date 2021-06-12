COVID death toll in Iran tops 81,911

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 81,911 people so far, with 115 more Iranians succumbing to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Saturday.

Over the last 24 hours, 7,444 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 905 of whom required hospitalization, according to Lari.

Some 2,640,281 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 3,020,522 infected people with 3,483 of them in critical condition in intensive care units, she said.

Lari added that 21,435,900 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out across the country so far.

ZZ/5232807