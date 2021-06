TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The inaugural ceremony of Shahid Keshvari 100-Bed Field Hospital was held in Tehran on Tue. in presence of Coordinating Deputy of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habobollah Sayyari.

The inaugural ceremony also was attended by Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari and Commander of Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani as well as Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Iraj Harirchi.