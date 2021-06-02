Over 1.2 tons narcotics in Iran's Chabahar

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Tuesday, saying that border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province were informed about the activities of a large drug trafficking gang in the Chabahar region.

The border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of this drug band and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the illicit drugs from the southeastern regions to the central parts of the country, he added.

The smugglers tried to smuggle the drugs into the country through the sea, but found themselves in an ambush and siege by border guards and eventually fled, he noted.

According to Goudarzi, during the operation, the border guards managed to seize 1,220 kilograms of opium.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN84351271