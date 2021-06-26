Iran blames foreign powers for rise in drugs in neighbors

"One of the major challenges in our region is the huge increase in drug production in our country's neighborhood, which is done with the support of trans-regional countries," Brigadier-General Eskandar Momeni, the Secretary-General of National Headquarters for Fighting Narcotics said on Saturday.

Momeni described methamphetamine as one of the illegal drugs that its production in the eatsern neighboring countries is on the rise with the suspected help of trans-regional powers.

The Iranian official also pointed out the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries in the world that spearhead the fight against illicit drugs.

He also said that during the Iranian year of 1999 (last year which is equivalent to 21-march 2020-2021) a volume of 1,200 tons of drugs were seized by the Iranian security forces which indicated doubled efforts by Iran in the fight against drug transit to Europe as compared to the year before.

"In [the Iranian calendar] year 1399, the Islamic Republic of Iran offered 9 martyrs and dozens of handicapped and wounded soldiers in the fight against drugs," according to the Secretary-General of National Headquarters for Fighting Narcotics.

KI/5244164