Over 1.5 tons of narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the announcement on Monday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the anti-narcotics police forces of Sib va Sooran and Khash counties, a drug-trafficking band that was trying to transfer drug consignment to the center of the province, was identified.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, one of them have been killed and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he added.

According to the police chief, the police forces busted over 1.5 tons of illicit drugs, consisting of 1.478 tons of opium and 40 kg of hashish.

Four vehicles have been seized in this operation, Taheri noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN84356898