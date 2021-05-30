  1. Politics
Police bust over 1 ton narcotics in SW Iran

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The Khuzestan police commander announced the confiscation of over one ton of illicit drugs in an anti-narcotics police operation in the city of Hendijan.

The province's anti-narcotics police forces identified a drug-smuggling band who was planning to transport a large consignment of narcotics with a truck, said the Police chief of Khuzestan province Second Brigadier Seyyed Mohammad Salehi on Sunday. 

During the inspection of the seized truck, the police forces confiscated 1.021 tons of opium, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

