Over 1.3 tons of narcotics confiscated by police in SE Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri, the commander-in-chief of Sistan and Balochestan Province said that Iranshahr, Khash and Saravan police forces with the technical support of the province's anti-narcotics police as well as the intelligence forces in the southeastern province could identify a large and armed team of drug traffickers who were trying to transfer a sizable shipment of narcotics from the border areas into the province and the center of the country.

The police commander said that the drug traffickers had fast vehicles to carry the drugs into central Iran.

He added that when the drug traffickers noticed they had been spotted and were under surveillance of the security forces, they were engaged in an armed clash with the security forces on the road between Iranshahr and Khash.

But, Taheri said, the drug traffickers fled the scene leaving behind their vehicles.

The Sistan and Balochestan police commander said that 1,306 kg of illegal drugs were discovered and seized from the four cars belonging to the traffickers.

He concluded that the police search is continuing for apprehending the drug traffickers.

