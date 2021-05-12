Over 43 tons of illicit drugs seized in Iran in last 2 weeks

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the total confiscation of these two weeks is 43,146 kg.

The figure indicates a 23% decrease compared to the corresponding period last year (56,200 kilograms), he added.

Aslani noted that 34,738 kg of the total confiscations were related to opium, which accounts for 81% of the confiscations.

Some 5,486 kilograms of hashish, 1,425 kilograms of morphine, 621 kilograms of heroin, 463 kilograms of crystal, 74 kilograms of grass, and 339 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been also seized by police forces across the country in the last two weeks, he said.

According to Aslani, 73% of drug confiscation has been carried out in 6 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, South Khorasan, Hormozagan, Isfahan and Yazd.

The Iranian official also added that 12,992 culprits have been arrested in this regard and of those arrested 8,862 smugglers have been handed to the judiciary officials.

939 vehicles and some weapons and ammunition seized in the same period by police forces, he noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

