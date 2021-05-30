Iraqi PMU starts anti-ISIL operation in eastern Iraq

Hashim Ahmad al-Tamimi, commander of Hashd Shabi (PMU) said that the operation is taking place on two fronts in Al-Saadiyah, 70 km in the east of Baquba, in the areas around Hamrin Dam.

Al-Tamimi added, the operation is carried against SIL elements, who are hiding out in the plains and mountainous areas in Al-Saadiyah.

Al-Hashd al-Shabi forces are stationed in 13 border areas of Diyala province in Iraq and play an important role in securing these areas.

The operation comes after it was reported yesterday that ISIL elements attacked Al-Hashd al-Shabi forces in the area of "Houdh Hamrin" in Diyala province and injured two of the PMU forces.

