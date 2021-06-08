  1. Politics
Jun 8, 2021

Iraqi lawmaker:

US embassy has prepared list of Iraqi PMU commanders

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – A member of Iraqi Parliament revealed that the US Embassy in Baghdad has prepared a list of the commanders of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hash al-Sha’abi, and Resistance commanders for targeting them.

Abdul-Amir Taieban, a representative of the Parliamentary Faction of Al-Sadiqoun, announced that US Embassy in Iraq has embarked on preparing a list of commanders of Iraq’s PMU and Resistance groups, Almaloumah reported.

The US Embassy in Baghdad has compiled a list of Hashd al-Sha’abi commanders and Resistance groups to be targeted as necessary. This targeting will sometimes be done by clearing and assassinating them, and sometimes by arresting them, the report added.

The Iraqi member of the Parliament added that the United States fears the power of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces which opposes its destructive plans in Iraq, adding that the US Embassy has become the source of all problems and crises in Iraq.

