May 9, 2021, 12:11 PM

Two PMU forces martyred in ISIL attack on Samarra

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Two members of Hashd al-Sha’abi martyred in Saladin following ISIL assault on Samarra.

ISIL terrorists made an assault on Samarra located in Saladin province Sunday morning.

A severe clash erupted between ISIL terrorists and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, during which two members of Hashd al-Sha’abi were martyred.

Ayhab Alvarouni, a civil activist living in Karbala, was killed in a raid by unknown armed forces. This happened when the assassination of civil activists had been stopped for a while.

ISIL is resuming its terrorist activities in different parts of Iraq. Many specialists and political observers believe that this is a sign of the US intention to help ISIL come to life again.

