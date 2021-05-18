Iraqi cmdr. censured for opposing Palestine rallies

While demonstrations have hit streets in various Iraqi provinces for several days, the action of the head of Nineveh Operation Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi in hindering pro-Palestinian rallies in his province has sparked a lot of criticism.

The rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the Zionist regime of Israel were supposed to be held in the northern province of Nineveh on Monday.

In a leaked audio file last year, the same Iraqi commander was suspected of giving the information on the positions of the Iraqi Hashd al-Shabi popular forces to American troops in Nineveh which was followed by his removal from his post, although he was later acquitted by the Iraqi Judiciary.

In early April this year, the Iraqi prime minister appointed him as the new head of Nineveh Operations Command to replace Major General Ismail Al-Mahlawi despite widespread opposition.

KI/FNA14000228000367