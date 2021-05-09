Iraqi security forces thwart attack on oil well in Kirkuk

The security source said that the plot to blow up an oil well northwest of Kirkuk was foiled, according to Baghdad Al-Youm.

Security forces defused a bomb planted near a well no. '196' in the Bai Hassan oilfield northwest of Kirkuk, the source added.

No damage was done to the oil well, the source said.

In the past few days, a police officer was killed and another was wounded in an ISIL attack on the Bai Hassan oil field in Kirkuk.

In recent days, the ISIL members also tried to carry out attacks on the oil field in eastern Iraq, but their movements were thwarted by the Iraqi popular mobilization.

ZZ/5208199