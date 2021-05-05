Iraqi Army, PMU launch joint operation against ISIL

The series of operations of the Iraqi Army and popular mobilization forces against the remnants of the Takfiris continues in different parts of the country, Baghdad Today reported, adding, in this regard, the Iraqi Army and popular mobilization forces launched a joint operation against ISIL forces in Kirkuk province.

According to the report, Iraqi Army forces and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces targeted ISIL positions in the Al-Muttaqi area and identified and arrested a number of Takfiri elements.

Iraqi forces also discovered and destroyed a number of tunnels belonging to ISIL takfiri terrorists during the operation.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently attempted to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely operation of the popular mobilization forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

