Iraqi Army arrest number of ISIL members in S Baghdad

The series of counter-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country, Baghdad Today reported, adding that Iraqi forces launch a new operation against Takfiris in southern Baghdad.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces smashed the positions of Takfiri terrorists during the operation.

Security sources also said that a number of ISIL elements were identified and arrested in the operation.

Earlier, Iraq Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasoul said that security forces had identified and arrested six ISIL takfiri elements in the province in separate operations.

ISIL members were identified and arrested in the provinces of Baghdad, Anbar and Nineveh, he added.

Recently, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha'abi targeted ISIL remnant positions in Samarra in Saladin province. Iraqi officials said the operation was aimed at pursuing ISIL remnants.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ZZ/5192501