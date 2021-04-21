Iraq Hashd al-Shaabi forces launch vast operations in Samarra

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU)’s forces launched a large-scale operation on southern Samarra to pursue remnants of ISIL elements, Al Forat News reported.

According to the report, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a new operation against remnants of ISIL Takfiri terrorist elements. Iraqi media reported that large-scale operation has begun in southern part of Samarra.

The security officials of Hashd al-Sha’abi have stated that the main purpose of the operation in southern Samarra is to identify the hidden ISIL cells in southern part and to pursue them. This is while an operation had been carried out in Samarra for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security officials said that during an intelligence operation, Iraqi forces identified and arrested a senior ISIL leader in the city of Mosul in Nineveh Governorate.

