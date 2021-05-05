Iraqi pres. lauds key role of Iran in fight against ISIL

Speaking in an interview with a Lebanese Think-Tank on Wed., he pointed to Iran-Saudi Arabia talk and claimed that Islamic Republic of Iranian and Saudi Arabian officials met more than once in Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Baghdad has hosted Iran-Saudi Arabia talks more than once, Iraqi president reiterated.

Regarding Iran’s contributions in expelling ISIL terrorist group from Iraq, Barham Salih said that Islamic Republic of Iran helped Iraq in expelling ISIL terrorist groups from Iraqi land and territory and Iran’s help at that time was very important and vital.

He expressed his thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran for helping Iraq expelling ISIL terrorist groups from Iraq.

Earlier, Iraqi president, in a ceremony held by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, on the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their comrades, had praised the key and important roles of martyrs of Resistance in supporting Iraq in the fight against ISIL.

MA/FNA14000215000940