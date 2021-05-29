Iraqi PMU commander still in detention, def. min. says

Iraq's Defense Minister of Iraq Lt. General Juma Anad said in an interview on Saturday that the way the Commander of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Shabi in the western province of Al Anbar Qassem Mosleh was arrested was wrong.

Anad said that the way that his case has been treated and how to solve the issue is also wrong.

The Iraqi defense minister told Iraqi Al-Marbad news website that a meeting between the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and one of the commanders of al-Hashdal al-Shaabi could have been held so far to find a solution to the case.

He added that use of force and military force was wrong.

The minister further said that the feud between the armed forces and al-Hashdal al-Shaabi, which are under the command of the Iraqi government, could be very dangerous as Iraq can no longer tolerate more bloodshed.

Anad also said he had fought alongside all al-Hashd al-Shabi groups against ISIL terrorists, and that the support of al-Hashd al-Shabi political groups in parliament led to his appointment as defense minister.

The Iraqi Minister of Defense also announced that "Qasim Mosleh" is still under arrest of the Joint Operations Command.

It was reported on Wednesday the Commander of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd Shabi in the western province of Al Anbar Qassem Mosleh was abducted by the Iraqi armed forces.

Mosleh was considered to be the arch-foe of the terrorists in the Iraqi province as he was leading the major anti-terrorism fight against ISIL in Al Anbar.

He was reportedly arrested by a joint force of the Iraqi Interior Ministry and the US troops.

KI/FNA14000308000833