May 2, 2021, 3:24 PM

Iraqi PMU forces launch vast operations in Salah al-Din prov.

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA)– Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU)’s forces have launched a series of large-scale operations in different parts of the country to pursue remnants of ISIL elements

According to the reports, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have targeted the positions of ISIL takfiri terrorists in the east of Salah al-Din province.

The operation was mainly concentrated in the Tuz Khurmato area of Salah al-Din.

According to security sources, removing the remnants of Takfiri elements in Salah al-Din and its suburbs is the main purpose of these operations.

The Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU)’s forces had previously carried out similar operations in Diyala province.

