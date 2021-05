Qassem Mosleh, who has reportedly been kidnapped, was the commander of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the western province of Al Anbar.

He was considered to be the arch-foe of the terrorists in the Iraqi province as he was leading the major anti-terrorism fight against ISIL in Anbar.

The PMU commander has been reportedly arrested by a joint force of the Iraqi Interior Ministry and the US troops.

KI/nasimonline