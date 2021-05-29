Ghaani advises Zionists to return to US, Europe ASAP

"In the first three days of the Palestinian war with the Zionist regime, we fired as many missiles at the occupied territories as the entire 22-day war which indicates the Resistance front authority," said Ghaani on Saturday.

"We all witnessed how Gaza bravely defended all Palestinian lands, despite being under sanctions for 15 years," he added, saying, "The Palestinian Resistance acted in such a way that from the first day, the Zionist regime begged the intermediary countries to call for the Palestinians to stop the war."

"As someone who knows the Resistance, I must say that the era when the Zionist regime wanted to kill the Palestinians with weapons, bullets and guns has passed. Today, more than 3,000 rockets fired towards the occupied territories were produced by the Palestinians themselves," Ghaani noted.

"The message of the Palestinian Resistance and international Resistance to the children of Palestine is to plan for the management of the entire Palestinian land," he added.

The IRGC Quds commander also advised all Zionists to return to their houses in Europe and the US. "The 12-day war proved that the heroic Palestinians should think about governing their entire land, and that the Zionist regime should think about leaving this land from now on."

