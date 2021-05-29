Islamic Jihad celebrates victory over Zionists

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad celebrated the victory of Palestine against the Israeli regime in the recent 12-day military confrontation in Gaza on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip took part the event, local media reported.

The new round of conflict began after Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave Tel Aviv an ultimatum to withdraw its troops from Al-Aqsa mosque and free the Palestinian detainees on May 10.

More than 248 Palestinians were martyred while thousands more are injured in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The Israeli aggression also left tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaze displaced.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the Gaza Resistance forces fired thousands of rockets towards occupied lands controlled by Zionists, killing and injuring hundreds of them. The conflict dealt a heavy blow to the Israeli economy as well.

The following are some photos of the event in Gaza today:

MNA