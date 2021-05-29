  1. Politics
May 29, 2021, 10:16 PM

Islamic Jihad celebrates victory over Zionists

Islamic Jihad celebrates victory over Zionists

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine celebrated a recent victory against the Israeli military in the 12-day battle.

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad celebrated the victory of Palestine against the Israeli regime in the recent 12-day military confrontation in Gaza on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip took part the event, local media reported.

The new round of conflict began after Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave Tel Aviv an ultimatum to withdraw its troops from Al-Aqsa mosque and free the Palestinian detainees on May 10. 

More than 248 Palestinians were martyred while thousands more are injured in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. The Israeli aggression also left tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaze displaced.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the Gaza Resistance forces fired thousands of rockets towards occupied lands controlled by Zionists, killing and injuring hundreds of them. The conflict dealt a heavy blow to the Israeli economy as well.

The following are some photos of the event in Gaza today:

Islamic Jihad celebrates victory over Zionists

Islamic Jihad celebrates victory over Zionists

Islamic Jihad celebrates victory over Zionists

MNA

News Code 174111
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174111/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News